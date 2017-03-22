‘The Last Shaman’ Exclusive Trailer: Secrets of Ancient Amazonian Healing Plant are Explored in New Documentary — Watch

The newest film from the executive producers of "Searching for Sugar Man" and "Imposter" is another unexpected mystery.

In Raz Degan’s new documentary, “The Last Shaman,” the expansive world surrounding Ayahuasca, an ancient Amazonian healing plant, is delved into, and the way events unfolded even ended up surprising the director himself.

The film follows James Freeman, a young man who is faced with a debilitating and incurable depression. In an attempt to take his life into his own hands, he travels to the Amazon jungle to experience the healing properties of Ayahuasca and the world around it.

When Degan began work on the documentary, he sought out to capture how Ayahuasca’s power could potentially save the world, until one night he saw a man die during the ceremony. With events taking such a drastic turn, it became clear to Degan that there was much to uncover, which lead him to James, the film’s sole subject.

About the film, Degan commented, “I was dealing with something that was holy, yet at the same time I was exploiting its sacredness. What was I uncovering? Where was the magic in all this? As all these questions began to flood my thoughts, I gained the insight. The film must not only show Ayahuasca’s effect on me, but my affect on Ayahuasca and the world it comes from.”

The film opens in theaters on May 12. Watch our exclusive trailer and check out the poster below.

