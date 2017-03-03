HBO showcases a flood of critical acclaim in a new spot — with new Season 3 footage — encouraging audiences to catch up before the end.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. For “The Leftovers,” such contradictory statements always find a way to ring true. Within the narrative, invaluable lessons are learned throughout the series, but only from unimaginable pain. In the real world, the series may be getting ready to wrap up, but never has critical support been stronger.

HBO reminded us of as much Friday afternoon, releasing a new critics’ spot for “The Leftovers” filled with haunting images from the first two seasons, as well as some compelling snippets from the upcoming third and final season.

Perhaps most notable are two images of Justin Theroux’s character, Kevin, both of which come after telling cuts in the 40-second video. (Though Nora sitting in a wet hotel room smoking a cigarette sure has our minds racing, too.) First, we see Kevin appearing to wake up in an odd hallway with a lone light shining over him. He’s clean-shaven and concerned, unlike the last image of the trailer, where he’s bearded and curious. In the final shot, it looks like he’s back in a hotel room, perhaps peering into a TV to communicate with his father.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, then you’re the audience this trailer is intended for — get to watching! “The Leftovers” Season 3 debuts on Easter Sunday, April 16, at 9 p.m. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on HBO Go and HBO NOW. Watch the trailer below.

