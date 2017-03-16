Don't let this mystery be.

“The Leftovers” is a mystery that will never give you all the answers — some you’ll find out, some you won’t, and this beautiful ambiguity helps make the series absolutely stunning. But now there’s a mystery you need to solve: The new trailer for Season 3 is out there, and it’s up to us to find it.

HBO released the first part of a seven-part trailer for the final season Thursday morning, but only on the show’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts. The network is asking fans to scour the internet for the other six parts, using clues provided in each social media post. So whether you’re in Mapleton, NY, Jarden, TX, or all the way Down Under, you can help track down the full trailer.

IndieWire has assembled the full trailer below. Check it out if you don’t want to go searching, but fans of the series should be able to find each part themselves — and enjoy playing Chief Garvey (or should we say Detective Garvey?) along the way. Stay tuned for the full trailer very soon.

“The Leftovers” Season 3 premieres Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Part 1

Part 2

Found on Damon Lindelof’s Instagram account:

Part 3

Found on Liv Tyler’s Twitter account:

Well done. Part 4 is waiting for you. The guy who can’t seem to die can help. #TheLeftovers #7PartTrailer. @HBO Sea… https://t.co/GfeThHtRvl — Liv Tyler (@LivTyler) March 16, 2017

Part 4

Found on Justin Theroux’s Instagram feed:

Closer to the end. Part 4 of #TheLeftovers #7PartTrailer For part 5, look to the woman who tried to heal the woman with the Neil issue. I’m looking at you r/theleftovers #theleftovershbo A post shared by @justintheroux on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Part 5

Found on Amy Brenneman’s Twitter account:

I can help you get through this. The one who lost it all can help you find what you need. #7PartTrailer #TheLeftovers pic.twitter.com/5gSeJqmlpA — Amy Brenneman (@TheAmyBrenneman) March 16, 2017

Part 6

Found on Carrie Coon’s Twitter account:

Part 7

Found on HBO’s official Facebook page (and available via their Twitter feed):

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.