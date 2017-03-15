‘The Matrix’ Reboot: Warner Bros. ‘In Early Stages’ of New Take on Iconic Franchise

The studio will take the red pill on a "Matrix" return.

Warner Bros. is plugging back into “The Matrix.” The studio is in early stages of development for a reboot of the iconic 1999 sci-fi thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Avengers” scribe Zak Penn is in talks to write the treatment, with murmurings of Michael B. Jordan to potentially star. The Wachowski sisters, who wrote and directed the first film as well as its two sequels, are not on board as of now. Joel Silver, who produced the original trilogy, is reported to have approached the studio with the idea of mining the film for a new project, but is not confirmed either. Apparently, Silver and the Wachowskis have a tense relationship, and the studio would likely have to choose one or the other.

“The Matrix” was written and directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, and starred Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Carrie-Ann Moss. It depicts a dystopian future where humans are living in a simulated reality while their bodies are mined by sentient machines for energy. Reeves plays computer programmer Neo who unplugs from the matrix and wages war against the machines. “The Matrix” was a critical and box office success, grossing $460 million worldwide and winning four Academy Awards.

Warner Bros. was reportedly inspired by the success of Disney and Lucasfilm’s world-building reboots of the “Star Wars” franchise like “Rogue One” and the forthcoming young Han Solo, still in production. At this point, no one can be told what the reboot is. We’ll have to see it for ourselves.

