‘The Monaro’: Filmmaker Cate Shortland Returns to TV With Historical True Crime Miniseries

The Aussie will return to the same region where she shot “Somersault.”

Cate Shortland has left the German settings of “The Berlin Syndrome” behind for a project set in her homeland.

The award-winning Australian filmmaker behind “Somersault” (starring Abbie Cornish) and the German wartime drama “Lore” will be trying her hand at a true crime limited series, reports IF.com. The eight-part series, titled “The Monaro,” is a project that Shortland has been mulling over since her days at the Australian Film, Television and Radio School.

The series is set in the 1830s in the Monaro region of New South Wales, Australia, east of the Snowy Mountains — which is also where the filmmaker shot “Somersault.” That’s all that we know about the plot at the moment.

Shortland has her work cut out for her. “I’m working with this great team of people, and there’s so much research and so much detail and love and art that we want to put in,” she told the website. “I’m immersing myself in that world.”

Shortland has written episodes of the acclaimed miniseries “The Slap” (which NBC remade last year into a new adaptation starring Thandie Newton and Uma Thurman), the eerie Tasmanian series “The Kettering Incident,” starring Elizabeth Debicki, and “Devil’s Playground.” She’s also directed “Bad Cop, Bad Cop,” “The Secret Life of Us.” Her film “The Berlin Syndrome,” which debuted at this year’s Sundance, was picked up by Netlix.

