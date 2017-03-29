‘The Mummy’: Tom Cruise Introduces Frightening New Footage in CinemaCon Video

Director Alex Kurtzman and several members of the cast introduced exclusive new footage at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

Tom Cruise couldn’t make it to CinemaCon this year, but the actor did appear via video from London to introduce some exciting new footage from the adventure-fantasy due out in June.

Cruise introduced the extended clip from what he called Universal’s “bold, romantic, terrifying, epic monster film.” In the footage, his character of Nick Morton and Jake Johnson’s Sgt. Vail fall into a giant hole in the desert that’s been hidden for 2000 years.

“This isn’t a tomb,” says Annabelle Wallis’ Jenny Halsey. “It’s a prison.”

“The Mummy” stars Sofia Patella as an ancient power who returns to present day intent on remaking the modern world into her own. In the footage, Cruise and Wallis are seen floating in a plane that’s falling out of the sky. The pair had to perform an incredible zero gravity stunt for the scene, which involved 64 takes, two days and “a lot of barfing,” director Alex Kurtzman said on stage at CinemaCon.

“I think I was brought on to this movie to be afraid to do stunts with Tom Cruise,” Johnson said, adding that he “got hurt” during the production process. “There’s no not getting hurt.”

Universal’s “The Mummy” hits theaters on June 9.

