‘The Mummy’ Zero Gravity Stunt Video: Watch Tom Cruise and a Cameraman Spin Through the Air

To get the perfect stunt shot, actors and crew alike traveled in a Zero-G plane.

Tom Cruise is known for his wild stunts, and a new video from behind the scenes of “The Mummy” shows that he’s still risking life and limb. But perhaps most interesting is watching the fearless film crew that ends up spinning right alongside him in zero gravity.

The upcoming summer blockbuster features a dizzying “airplane losing altitude” setpiece that the team shot while in free-fall in order to go weightless. They traveled in a unique plane used to train astronauts, and the footage looks quite frightening.

Director Alex Kurtzman spoke with Slashfilm about shooting in zero gravity.

“So you go up, basically with the G’s of a rocket going into space,” he said. “Then you even out and everything starts to go weightless, and then you free-fall for 22 seconds and everybody goes up in the air. We had grips holding lights and puking while the shot was going on. I mean, it was the craziest experience ever and ultimately worth it because I think, again, our whole thing was ‘Let’s do this without cuts. Let’s really do this so that you can actually stay in this shot and watch these guys float around and go, ‘How the hell did they do it?’’ Here’s the thing, you have to take a bag with you and you have to hold it right here, and the hope is that when you do vomit you manage to grab all of it in the bag before the chunks float off into space.”

Watch the wild video below:

