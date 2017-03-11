‘The Neverending Story’ Star Noah Hathaway Crowdsourcing Funds For Medical Bills

According to the information on the GoFundMe page, the actor recently underwent a major spinal fusion surgery that left him with massive medical bills.

A neighbor of Noah Hathaway has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help pay for the actor’s medical bills. According to the information shared by Gregor Gillespie, the actor, known for his portrayal of Atreyu in the 1984 film “The Neverending Story,” recently underwent a major spinal fusion surgery, which he is still recovering from and has left him with a medical bill for $184,138.67.

READ MORE: ‘American Gods’: Bryan Fuller Celebrates Telling an Immigrant Story in a ‘Climate That Vilifies Immigrants’ — SXSW 2017

“Let’s show our support for a true film icon in his hour of need,” Gillespie wrote. “[He] has given so much to our movie heritage, which has inspired generations and will continue to do so for many more years to come.”

According to Gillespie, during rehearsals for “The Neverending Story,” Hathaway, who was about 12 years old at the time, fell from his horse. Gillespie says that the accident caused Hathaway long-term health issues, “including having to learn to walk again on two separate occasions.” As per the neighbor, Hathaway’s french bulldog, Cash, and a rescue dog named Mary also need urgent medical attention.

READ MORE: ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Post-Credits Scene: How It Will Shape Legendary’s MonsterVerse

Those who donate $50 or more will receive a signed photo of Noah, either from “The Neverending Story” or from the 1978-79 cult Sci-Fi series “Battlestar Galactica,” in which he portrayed Boxey. So far, $2,475 have been raised. The goal is set at $200,000.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.