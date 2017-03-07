‘The Night Manager’ Season 2 Scripts Are ‘Slowly Being Developed’

AMC would not comment on whether or not the limited series would return.

If you thought the story was over, think again — more of the Emmy-winning “The Night Manager” could be on its way.

In an interview with the U.K.’s Broadcast, director Susanne Bier revealed that scripts for a second season are “slowly being developed.” A warning to fans of the limited series: “Slowly” is the key word here.

“We all very much want to do a Season 2, but the thing we absolutely do not want is to do something that does not live up to the level of Season 1,” she said. “That would be a really bad idea.”

When IndieWire reached out to AMC, which aired the series in the United States after its UK release, the network had no comment on a possible second season.

In the first season, Tom Hiddleston played soldier-turned-hotelier-turned-spy Jonathan Pine, who infiltrated the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) that included his suspicious compatriot Corkoran (Tom Hollander) and American girlfriend Jed (Elizabeth Debicki). Olivia Colman played Pine’s handler Angela Burr, who tried to help him from afar. The finale differed from the ending of the John LeCarre novel on which it was based, leaving more room for an original sequel.

“The Night Manager” won three Golden Globes for Hiddleston, Laurie and Colman, as well as Emmys for Bier and its score. It is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

