‘The Nightingale’: Jennifer Kent Begins Production on Her Follow-Up to ‘The Babadook’

Aisling Franciosi and Sam Claflin star in the upcoming period piece.

Jennifer Kent goes into production this month on “The Nightingale,” the follow-up to her acclaimed debut “The Nightingale.” Aisling Franciosi (“Ambition,” “Jimmy’s Hall”) and Sam Claflin (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 & 2,” “Me Before You”) star in the new film, which is set to begin shooting in Tasmania.

READ MORE: ‘The Babadook’ Director Jennifer Kent Wins Best Film, Best Director at Australian Oscars

Here’s the synopsis: “Set in Tasmania in 1825, ‘The Nightingale’ follows a beautiful 21-year-old Irish female convict who witnesses the brutal murder of her husband and baby by her soldier master and his cronies. Unable to find justice, she takes an Aboriginal male tracker with her through the hellish wilderness to seek revenge on the men, and gets much more than she bargained for.” Damon Herriman (“Quarry”), Ewen Leslie (“Top of the Lake”), Harry Greenwood (“Hacksaw Ridge”), Aboriginal Djuki Mala dancer Baykali Ganambarr and East Arnhem Land indigenous model Magnolia Maymuru all co-star.

Kristina Ceyton and Bruna Papandrea will produce. Aaron L. Gilbert, Andy Pollack, Jason Cloth and Brenda Gilbert are executive producers for Bron Creative; Ben Browning and Alison Cohen are executive producers for FilmNation; Steve Hutensky is exec producer for Made Up Stories. Jeanne Snow will oversee for Made Up Stories.

READ MORE: ‘Captain Marvel’: Jennifer Kent And Niki Caro Eyed To Direct

Kent earned many plaudits for “The Babadook,” including Best Film and Best Direction at the ACCTA Awards and Best First Feature from the New York Film Critics Circle. Until we hear otherwise, we’re going to go ahead and assume that, whoever the title character might be, he or she will follow the example of the horrific Babadook himself and only say the words “nightingale…nightingale!”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.