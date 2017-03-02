‘The Other Half’ Exclusive Clip: Tatiana Maslany and Tom Cullen Share a Moment on the Grass — Watch

Joey Klein's romantic drama hits theaters next week.

A year after first premiering at South by Southwest, “The Other Half” is due in theaters this month. Starring real-life couple Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) and Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey,” “Weekend”), the romantic drama concerns the bond that forms between a man in the throes of grief and a woman living with bipolar disorder. Watch an exclusive clip below.

READ MORE: ‘Orphan Black’ Will Premiere Its Final Season This Summer, But Too Late for Emmy Consideration

In it, Maslany and Cullen’s characters lie on the grass in a park and have a half-serious, half-joking conversation: “So is this just what you do?” she asks him. “Go from girl to girl to girl?” They begin to embrace as our field of vision gets blurred, an intimate moment that gets interrupted by a lewd question from a man nearby.

READ MORE: Tatiana Maslany Wins Emmy For Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Diana Bentley, Henry Czerny, Suzanne Clément and Mark Rendall co-star in the film, which was written and directed by Joey Klein. Brainstorm Media will release “The Other Half” in theaters on March 10.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.