‘The Relationtrip’ Exclusive Clip: Two Friends Go On An Ill-Concieved Road Trip to Avoid Relationships in SXSW Debut

Things are going to get weird.

The new SXSW narrative offering, “The Relationtrip,” directed by Renée Felice Smith and C.A. Gabriel, touches on the struggles of twentysomethings everywhere. Basically, what do you do when everyone around you is settling down, getting married, and having kids? Road trip!

Per its official synopsis: “At an age when everyone around them is settling down and finding love, Beck (Renée Felice Smith) and Liam (Matt Bush) are self proclaimed loners, emotionally hibernating through adulthood. After bonding over their mutual disinterest in relationships, they decide to go away together on a ‘friend’ trip. And that’s when things get weird. Really, really weird.”

The film is Smith and Gabriel’s directorial debut. Together, the pair wrote, produced, and directed the film. Smith also stars in the film as Beck, and Gabriel composed its original score. Even sweeter? The pair are also life partners who fell in love way back in high school. Romance can work!

The film will premiere this Saturday at SXSW, but you can get a sense of just where this road trip is headed with our exclusive clip below. Plus, check out the film’s debut poster.

