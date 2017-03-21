‘The Room’ Mastermind Tommy Wiseau Reviews New ‘Colossal’ Trailer — Watch

The film, which stars Anne Hathaway, Dan Stevens and Jason Sudeikis, hits theaters April 7.

“The Room” has been dubbed “the worst film ever made.” However, the 2003 drama is also considered the “biggest cult film from the past decade.” So, when the mastermind behind it, Tommy Wiseau, puts in his two cents about the trailer for an upcoming movie, his fans listen. In a new video released by Neon, the distribution company behind “Colossal,” the filmmaker reviews the teaser for Nacho Vigalond’s upcoming film, starring Anne Hathaway, Dan Stevens and Jason Sudeikis.

READ MORE: ‘Colossal’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway Unleashes Her Inner Kaiju For A Monster Movie Like You’ve Never Seen Before

“It’s a little too fast,” Wiseau says on he video, as he watches the very beginning of the trailer. He adds, “The girl [Hathaway] comes too many times. I mean, she’s [a] good performer, everybody does a good job, but I would cut it because it’s boring.” Hathaway plays an alcoholic woman named Gloria, whose blackouts while intoxicated control a kaiju monster that terrorizes Japan.

READ MORE: ‘Colossal’ Director Nacho Vigalondo Reveals How to Drink Without Turning Into a Monster in Funny Video

“Colossal” hits theaters April 7. Watch Wiseau review the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.