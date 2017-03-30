Hilarious Video Essay Explores Directorial Genius of ‘The Room’ Helmer Tommy Wiseau — Watch

The clip pokes fun at Wiseasu's scene blocking and the narrative of his film.

Film editor Sven Pape, the guy behind the YouTube channel This Guy Edits, has put together a video essay in which he breaks down a scene from Tommy Wiseau’s film “The Room.” In the hilarious clip, Pape pokes fun at Wiseasu’s scene blocking and the narrative of the movie, which has been dubbed “the worst film ever made.” However, the 2003 drama is also considered the “biggest cult film from the past decade.”

The scene in question takes place towards the middle of the film, when a disillusioned Johnny (Wiseasu) finds his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero) on the rooftop of his building. Johnny confides in Mark that he’s having problems with his fiancé, Lisa (those who have seen the film know that Lisa is cheating on Johnny with Mark).

Pape’s video essay is inspired by the clip titled “How Alfred Hitchcock Blocks A Scene,” posted on the YouTube channel Nerdwriter1. Check out the hilarious video essay below.

