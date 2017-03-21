‘The Scent of Rain & Lightning’ Exclusive Clip: A Terrifying Serial Killer Returns in Midwest Drama — Watch

The film makes its world premiere at the 2017 Atlanta Film Festival.

Blake Robbins’ new film “The Scent of Rain & Lightning” tells the story of one girl’s search for answers and what grief and revenge can do to a tightly knit midwestern community.

Based on the best-selling novel, the film follows a young woman (Maika Monroe) as she learns her parents’ killer has been released from jail. When rumblings in her small Oklahoma town suggest he may be innocent, she questions everything from the police investigation to the witnesses, uncovering her own family secrets to piece together the shocking truth.

Alongside Monroe, the film features Maggie Grace (“Lost”), Mark Webber (“Green Room,” “Scott Pilgrim vs the World”), Bonnie Bedelia (“Parenthood”), Will Patton (“The Good Wife”) and Justin Chatwin (“Shameless”).

“The Scent of Rain & Lightning” makes its world premiere at the upcoming Atlanta Film Festival. Check out our exclusive clip below.

