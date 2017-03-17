‘The Secret Scripture’ Trailer: Rooney Mara is a Dangerous Woman in Jim Sheridan’s Period Drama — Watch

Jim Sheridan's film adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name will hit theaters on May 19.

“The Secret Scripture” had its world premiere at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival. Now, the film adaptation of Sebastian Barry’s 2008 bestselling novel of the same name is ready for its big screen release this May. The film comes from beloved Irish director Jim Sheridan, who has six Oscar nominations to his name, for films like “My Left Foot” (1989), “In The Name Of The Father” (1993) and “In America” (2002).

READ MORE: ‘The Secret Scripture’ Trailer: Rooney Mara Checks Into a Mental Hospital in Jim Sheridan’s Drama

The film follows the story of Roseanne McNulty (Vanessa Redgrave), an elderly woman who has spent 50 years in a mental institution in Ireland. The film takes viewers into Roseanne’s past. As a young woman (played by Rooney Mara), Roseanne was involved in a love triangle between a fighter pilot (Jack Reynor) and a priest (Theo James) that had devastating consequences for all three of them.

READ MORE: ‘Early Man’ Teaser Trailer: Eddie Redmayne Is a Plucky Caveman in Aardman’s Prehistoric Comedy Adventure

The cast also includes Eric Bana, Susan Lynch, Aidan Turner, Adrian Dunbar, Aisling O’Sullivan, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Pauline McLynn. “The Secret Scripture” will hit theaters on May 19. Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.