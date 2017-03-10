‘The Sense of an Ending’ Exclusive Clip: Jim Broadbent And Chums Use Facebook To Retrace The Past — Watch

Based on the Booker Prize-winning novel by Julian Barnes, Ritesh Batra's second feature uses split timelines to meditate on memory.

It’s fitting that a movie about old flames and memory would feature a scene of three older men have varying reactions to an old friend’s Facebook photos, as happens in this charming clip from “The Sense of an Ending,” the second film from “The Lunchbox” director Ritesh Batra.

In the film, Broadbent plays a retired shopkeeper named Tony who receives a mysterious letter that stirs up memories from his past surrounding a woman who left him for his best friend. Told in multiple timelines, the film alternates between flashbacks and the present as Tony reveals the story to his wife, played by Harriet Walter. The film also stars Charlotte Rampling, Emily Mortimer, and Michelle Dockery.

READ MORE: ‘The Sense of an Ending’ Review: Jim Broadbent Anchors a Lovely Portrait of the Past

In the clip below, Tony and his chums log onto the computer to reach out to an old friend. When Tony seems incredulous that people actually communicate this way, his mate explains how he uses it to meet women: “It’s a boon for us widowers.”

Watch the funny scene below:

“The Sense of an Ending” opens in select theaters on March 10th.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.