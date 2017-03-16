‘The Seventh Art Stand’ to Unite Movie Theaters and Filmmakers Against Islamophobia

Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning "The Salesman" is among the films that will be screening as part of this initiative.

In May, some 30 locations, including movie theaters, community centers and museums, across the United States will be screening films from the countries affected by the Muslim travel ban, as part of The Seventh Art Stand initiative. The goal of this initiative is “to elevate the cinemas and stories” of the people from the countries affected by the travel ban set by President Donald Trump: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Filmmakers Ramin Bahrani and Jonathan Demme, and actors Woody Harrelson, Steve Buscemi, John Turturro and Debra Winger are among the supporters of The Seventh Art Stand.

“We believe it is crucial to build a tradition of sharing more stories, voices, and faces on our screens,” lead organizers Courtney Sheehan, Program Director of the Northwest Film Forum (NWFF), and Richard Abramowitz, President of Abramorama, said in a statement.

The films that will be screening include Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “The Salesman” (Iran), “Karama Has No Walls” and “The Mulberry House” (Yemen), “Fishing Without Nets” (Somalia) and “About Baghdad” (Iraq). Visit seventhartstand.com for more screening details.

