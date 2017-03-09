‘The Simpsons’: Bill Plympton’s Latest Couch Gag Is Animation Inception at Its Finest — Watch

The acclaimed animator returns for his fourth couch gag, in an episode airing Sunday.

Indie animation king Bill Plympton just couldn’t stay away from “The Simpsons.”

The Oscar nominee returns to animate the couch gag for Sunday’s episode, “22 for 30,” which is a spoof of ESPN’s acclaimed sports documentary series “30 for 30.”

Plympton has created a “Simpsons” couch gag gig three times before. The first was for the episode “Beware My Cheating Bart,” in which Homer has a relationship with the couch, which leads to an epic tale of heartbreak and a baby couch. For the episode “Black Eyed, Please,” Plympton paid homage to 1930s gangster chic by imagining the Simpsons clan with weapons, ready to defend their turf. Finally, with “Married to the Blob,” the family sits on the couch as Maggie changes their surrounding using the TV remote control.

Plympton’s latest couch gag begins with squiggly and rudimentary drawings of each of the Simpsons family members. Only when a giant pencil starts filling in Bart’s head do we realize it’s one of the characters drawing the scene. The animation inception doesn’t stop there though. Be sure to watch until the very end for a very Plympton-esque twist:

“The Simpsons” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

