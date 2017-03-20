‘The Sweet Life’ Trailer: Chris Messina and Abigail Spencer’s Melancholic Road Trip Turns Into a Touching Love Affair — Watch

Kenny and Lolita are two strangers from Chicago -- then she stops him from jumping off a bridge.

As with any good rom-com, it’s chance that brings together Kenny (Chris Messina) and Lolita (Abigail Spencer). He’s trying to jump off a bridge. She’s trying to stop him. But there’s much more to their meet-cute in the new film, “The Sweet Life.”

Moments after they meet, Kenny is mistaken as a valet and is handed the keys to a car. The clearly more spontaneous Lolita takes them from him, and declares that they have now entered into pact to travel across the country to the Golden Gate Bridge — so they can jump off together. Along the way they encounter hitchhikers, police, and the possibility of a literally life-changing love affair.

“The Sweet Life” stars Messina, Abigail Spencer, Tyson Ritter, Maggie Siff and JD Evermore. In our exclusive trailer, watch the pair meet, and get a hint at the wacky directions the off-beat rom-com soon veers off into. Plus, check out a first look at the film’s poster.

