‘The Trip to Spain’ Trailer: Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon Reunite for a Third Adventure

The comedy will premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival.

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon are teaming up again in “The Trip to Spain,” and a new trailer teases more of the same pithy conversations fans love. The duo reunited with director Michael Winterbottom for the series, which will air in the UK, and the subsequent feature-length edit that’s headed to America, set to premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “Spain” is the third entry in the series, following 2010’s “The Trip” and 2014’s “The Trip to Italy.”

Coogan recently spoke to UK publication The Version about how growing older is a central theme in “Spain.”

“There are a lot of universal issues,” he said. “If it were just about Rob and me it wouldn’t be as strong. It has to mean something to other people, so yes it’s about middle age and getting older, life and family life, love and unrequited love. For me, my character is a bit more settled and trying to rekindle an old relationship and bring it back to life. I’m more lost in this series. Rob is more settled, so we make sure there’s a little emotional journey and an arc throughout the series.”

Watch the trailer below:

