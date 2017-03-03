New Line Cinema has scooped up a pitch from writer Mike Van Waes.

An original horror film set in the world of “The Wizard of Oz” is in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema has picked up the pitch from writer Mike Van Waes. While the film will have ties to L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” it will not be a new adaptation of the classic story. It will be an original horror tale that is set within the magical Land of Oz.

Van Waes’ is a relatively newcomer to the Hollywood writing scene. His credits include “Hammerspace,” which is in development at Warner Bros. His book proposal “Peeves” was bought by Harper Collins and picked up by Fox Animation through Temple Hill.

Last year, New Line released some very successful horror films, including “The Conjuring 2” and “Lights Out.” This year, the studio will be releasing “Annabelle 2,” premiering August 11, and “It,” out September 8. Van Waes’ project is in early development.