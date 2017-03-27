‘Their Finest’ Clip: Jake Lacy Plays the World’s Worst Actor in Lone Scherfig’s Charming Period Piece — Watch

Set in London during World War II, the film follows one woman tackles the hardships of working in a male-dominated workplace: the movies.

During World War II, film was thought as a mechanism to boost morale, rally the troops, and heighten hysteria around the potential threat of the enemy. Moreover, propagandized films were methods of encouraging other nations to fight for the cause. “Their Finest” centers around a film crew, specifically headed up by two writers, that commissioned by Winston Churchill in aims of convincing America that WWII was a battle they should be fighting.

Tom Buckley (Sam Claflin) is the chief screenwriter who employs Catrin Cole (Gemma Arterton) to write “The slope. Women’s dialogue.” The film they craft tells the story of two sisters and the saving of 30,000 men at Dunkirk. The film may obviously center around a love story between two artists, but it also tackles the obstacles, the strongholds, and the rejections of women in the film industry. The obtuse comments Catrin encounters in 1940s London are still prevalent today, domestically and abroad for women in any workforce.

While Catrin defies male expectations of women in the workplace and finds herself falling in love, World War II is well underway — and so is production on their film, featuring Jake Lacy as the world’s worst actor, a real-life American solider brought on board to entice American audiences.

“Their Finest” is based off the novel “Their Finest Hour and a Half” written by Lissa Evans, which was adapted for the screen by Gaby Chiappe. Additionally, Lone Scherfig directed the film. Not only does “Their Finest” portray the hardships of women in the workplace — specifically the movies! — but it is a film that is conceptually based off of a female author, written by a female screenwriter, and is directed by a female filmmaker.

Watch an exclusive clip from the film below, featuring Lacy as a just terrible actor, and Arterton as the writer trying to make it all work.

