Thomas Lennon is a Pistachio Salesman in Disney’s ‘Milo Murphy’s Law’ – Watch Clip

The "Reno 911" and "Odd Couple" star gets animated in the new series from the "Phineas and Ferb" creators.

“Reno 911” and “The Odd Couple” star Thomas Lennon has a new job: pistachio salesman.

Lennon guest stars on an upcoming episode of Disney’s “Milo Murphy’s Law,” the new series from “Phineas and Ferb” creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh.

Lennon will appear as a pistachio stand attendant, Henry, in the next episode of “Milo Murphy’s Law,” airing Tuesday, March 7.

The episode, “Murphy’s Lard,” features Milo (played by “Weird Al” Yankovic) and Zack (Mekai Curtis) trying to help Melissa (Sabrina Carpenter) overcome her secret fear of roller coasters. Also in the episode, Cavendish and Dakota (Povenmire and Marsh) come to the amusement park fully prepared to protect a pistachio stand from potential danger.

“Milo Murphy’s Law” follows the exploits of 13-year-old Milo, whose great-great-great-great grandfather originated the phrase “Murphy’s Law.” Unfortunately, Milo — voiced by Yankovic — has inherited the misfortune that comes along with it.

Lennon joins a show that includes recurring voices by Christian Slater, Vanessa Williams, Sarah Chalke, Jemaine Clement, Mackenzie Phillips, Ming-Na Wen, Vincent Martella, Diedrich Bader, Pamela Adlon, and Kate Micucci.

Lennon’s other recent credits include “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Monster Trucks,” “Bajillion Dollar Propertie$,” “Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures,” and “Another Period.”

Here’s a first look at Lennon in action on “Milo Murphy’s Law.”

