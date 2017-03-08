‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Photos: Chris Hemsworth Rocks a New Haircut With Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldbum and Tessa Thompson

The god of thunder debuts a new look.

Much like Raiden in the criminally underrated “Mortal Kombat: Annihilation,” Thor looks to be sporting a shorter haircut in the upcoming “Thor: Ragnarok.” Entertainment Weekly has a series of photos from this fall’s superhero movie, including shots of Tessa Thompson (as Valkyrie), Cate Blanchett (Hela) Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster) and Tom Hiddleston (reprising his role as Loki) alongside Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder. Avail yourself of them below.



“What We Do in the Shadows” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” helmer Taika Waititi is directing “Thor: Ragnarok,” the sequel to 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.” Mark Ruffalo will appear as the Hulk, Benedict Cumberbatch will make his first appearance as Doctor Strange since, well, “Doctor Strange,” Idris Elba returns as Heimdall and Anthony Hopkins reprises his Odin role. Karl Urban and Sam Neill are set to make appearances as well.

“Thor: Ragnarok” is the last of three Marvel movies set for release this year; “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is due in May, with “Spider-Man: Homecoming” following it in July. Disney will release it on November 3.

