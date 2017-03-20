Tim and Eric Reunite for 10-Year Anniversary Tour — Watch The Crazy Trailer

The comedic duo behind the "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!" will go on tour starting July 11.

This year marks one decade since the release of the indelible “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” And to celebrate, the creators of the hit Adult Swim series, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, have announced a 10-year anniversary tour across the United States.

“It’s been 10 years. We are heading out to see our chips across the USA and celebrate this incredible decade of Tim and Eric with a number of new spoofs and goofs, riffs and bits, songs and dances and hope to create memories to last a lifetime,” the comedic duo said in a press release, as reported by Pitchfork.

Watch the hilarious trailer below. Here are the tour dates.

07-11 Portland, ME – State Theatre

07-12 Boston, MA – Berklee Performance Center

07-14 New York, NY – The Town Hall

07-18 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

07-20 Philadelphia, PA – Merriam Theater

07-21 Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

07-23 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

07-25 Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

07-26 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

07-28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

07-29 Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

07-31 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

08-01 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

08-02 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

08-04 Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum Theatre

08-05 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

08-06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

08-09 Los Angeles, CA – Theatre at the Ace Hotel

