Tim and Eric Reunite for 10-Year Anniversary Tour — Watch The Crazy Trailer

This year marks one decade since the release of the indelible “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” And to celebrate, the creators of the hit Adult Swim series, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, have announced a 10-year anniversary tour across the United States.
READ MORE: Tim Heidecker’s New Anti-Trump Song ‘Mar a Lago’ Jokes About the President’s Manhood — Listen
“It’s been 10 years. We are heading out to see our chips across the USA and celebrate this incredible decade of Tim and Eric with a number of new spoofs and goofs, riffs and bits, songs and dances and hope to create memories to last a lifetime,” the comedic duo said in a press release, as reported by Pitchfork.
READ MORE: ‘Tim & Eric’ Star Tim Heidecker’s New Song Approves of Punching Neo-Nazis in the Face
Watch the hilarious trailer below. Here are the tour dates.
07-11 Portland, ME – State Theatre
07-12 Boston, MA – Berklee Performance Center
07-14 New York, NY – The Town Hall
07-18 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
07-20 Philadelphia, PA – Merriam Theater
07-21 Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
07-23 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
07-25 Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
07-26 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
07-28 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
07-29 Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre
07-31 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
08-01 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
08-02 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
08-04 Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum Theatre
08-05 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
08-06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
08-09 Los Angeles, CA – Theatre at the Ace Hotel
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.