"And it makes me feel like I got a real big penis/Playing golf with retired baseball stars," sings the comedian from Trump's perspective.

Tim Heidecker has released a brand new anti-Donald Trump song titled “Mar a Lago.” In his latest jam, the comedian and musician sings from President Trump’s perspective. The song begins, “Well, I’m sitting behind my desk in Washington, D.C./And everyone on cable news is yellin’ at me/And there’s only one place in this whole wide world I wanna go/That’s down underneath the Florida sun in Mar-a-Lago.”

READ MORE: ‘Tim & Eric’ Star Tim Heidecker’s New Song Approves of Punching Neo-Nazis in the Face

The song also includes the lines, “And it makes me feel like I got a real big penis/Playing golf with retired baseball stars/And it makes me feel like I got a real big penis/But everything is gold/Even the toilet bowls/Mar-a-Lago!”

All proceeds from “Mar a Lago” will go to the Everglades Foundation, which works towards protecting and restoring the country’s Everglades, located in Florida.

READ MORE: John Oliver Slams Trump’s Budget Proposal Which Eliminates Public Broadcasting and NEA Funding — Watch

Last November, Heidecker released “Trump’s Pilot,” as part of the pre-election series “30 Days, 50 Songs,” which includes anti-Trump songs from such talents as Death Cab for Cutie, R.E.M., Ani DiFranco and Jimmy Eat World. And in February, the “Tim and Eric” star released the song “Trump Talkin’ Nukes,” as part of the “Our First 100 Days,” a subscription compilation that offers a new anti-Trump song each day for the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency.

Listen to Heidecker’s “Mar a Lago” below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.