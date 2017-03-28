‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer: Tom Holland Fights Michael Keaton in Upcoming Marvel Film

The Jon Watts–directed superhero film opens in theaters July 7.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have released the second trailer for their upcoming superhero movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The film marks the first Spider-Man solo production within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After making his debut in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” this new take on Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns to his normal life as a high school student, all the while struggling to learn how to be a superhero and fighting crime part-time as the web-slinging Spider-Man. Parker will have to face his biggest enemy, Vulture (Michael Keaton). Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) appears throughout the film mentoring Parker.

The film stars Marisa Tomei as Parker’s aunt, Laura Harrier as his love interest and Jacob Batalon as his best friend. The cast also includes Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly and Bokeem Woodbine.

Directed by Jon Watts, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is the sixth “Spider-Man” movie in 15 years. The franchise began in 2002 with Sam Raimi’s film starring Tobey Maguire. Two sequels, also directed by Raimi, followed. The first reboot, “The Amazing Spider-Man,” starring Andrew Garfield, was released in 2012, and the subsequent sequel “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” hit theaters in 2014.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” opens in theaters July 7. Check out the trailer below.

