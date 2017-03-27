‘Tomb Raider’ First Look: Alicia Vikander Brings A Whole New Lara Croft To The Big Screen

Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug is behind the camera for Lara Croft's big screen return in March 2018.

Between a major breakout role in “Ex Machina” and an Oscar-winning performance in “The Danish Girl,” 2015 was the year of Alicia Vikander. She popped up in supporting roles in films like “Jason Bourne” last year, but fans waiting for her to be front and center may just have to wait until March 2018 when she brings Lara Croft back to the big screen in the new “Tomb Raider.”

Vanity Fair has debuted the first official images of Vikander in the film, which is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug (“The Wave”). The movie, which marks the first Lara Croft film adventure since Angelina Jolie starred in “The Cradle of Life” in 2003, reimagines the character for a slightly different story than what fans of the original video game may be used to. Croft is a 21-year-old bike courier in London who decides to investigate her father’s disappearance from seven years ago. Her search takes her to his last know location: a tomb on an island somewhere off the coast of Japan.

“When I was asked to take on this role I got really excited—Lara Croft is a truly iconic character,” Vikander told Vanity Fair. “I think people can identify with her for lots of different reasons, but for me I very much see her as a model for many young women. She’s trying to carve out her place in the world and connect her future with her past. She also has a fantastic mix of traits—tough, smart, vulnerable, plus she’s kick ass!”

Added producer Graham King, “Alicia Vikander brings tremendous depth and vulnerability to this character, which is every bit as important as Lara Croft’s fierce strength, determination, and physicality.”

King notes the movie will follow Croft as she evolves into the Tomb Raider we all know and love, which sounds like we’re pretty much getting an origin story. “Tomb Raider” is scheduled to hit theaters March 16, 2018.

