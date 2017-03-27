‘Too Old to Die Young’: Miles Teller to Star in Nicolas Winding Refn’s Amazon Series

Refn co-wrote the show and will direct every episode.

Nicolas Winding Refn has so many projects in one stage or development or another that it can be difficult to glean a sense of which might actually see the light of day first. It now appears that his TV series “Too Old to Die Young” is moving to the front of the line, as “Whiplash” star Miles Teller has just been cast in the upcoming Amazon show.

Teller, who’s also appeared in “Divergent,” “Fantastic Four” and an unflattering Esquire cover story, is set to play a grieving Los Angeles police officer navigating an underworld filled with contract assassins representing the Yakuza, Mexican cartels, Russian mob and roving adolescents, among others. The series will follow “killers’ existential journeys in becoming samurai,” because this is Nicolas Winding Refn we’re talking about here and what else would his TV show be about if not existential samurai?

Refn co-wrote “Too Old to Die Young” alongside comic author Ed Brubaker and will direct every episode. Since coming to international prominence six years ago with “Drive,” he’s written and directed both “Only God Forgives” and “The Neon Demon.”

