‘Tormentero’ Exclusive Trailer: Spookiness Abounds in SXSW Mexican Ghost Story — Watch

Things are all kinds of eerie in the exclusive trailer for Rubén Imaz’s Mexican ghost story “Tormentero,” which recently debuted at this year’s SXSW Festival.

The film follows Romero, a retired fisherman who was rejected by his community when, years ago, he discovered an oil field in his village that caused his friends and neighbors to lose their way of life. Haunted by his past, his alcoholism, and his schizophrenia, Romero makes it his mission to reclaim the love and honor he lost decades earlier.

The fantasy/drama stars José Carlos Ruiz, Gabino Rodríguez, Mónica Jiménez, Rosa Márquez, Waldo Facco, Nelly Valencia, Ausencio Valencia, and Leonardo Verdjo.

“Tormentero” recently made its North American premiere at SXSW. Check out our exclusive trailer below.

