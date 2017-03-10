The Cast Of ‘Transparent’ Stands With Gavin Grimm In Moving PSA About Bathroom Access — Watch

Jill Soloway, Jeffrey Tambor, and the rest of the cast join the ACLU to #StandWithGavin.

Gavin Grimm, the young transgender man whose Title IX discrimination suit was recently dropped by the Supreme Court, has some new fans — the entire cast and crew of “Transparent.” Yesterday, the ACLU released a moving PSA supporting Grimm and starring series creator Jill Soloway alongside talent Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Gaby Hoffman, Trace Lysette, and Alexandra Billings.

In very simple terms, they explain how when Grimm first came out to his teachers and school as transgender, they let him use the boys’ bathroom. It was only after a few adults in the community found out that the school board rescinded the right they had previously given. Grimm and the ACLU filed a discrimination lawsuit under Title IX, a civil rights law that says schools can’t discriminate against students based on their sex.

They won the initial suit, and in October of 2016, the Supreme Court decided to hear the case in what would have been the first transgender rights case to go to the court. That case is now in limbo after the Supreme Court dropped it from their docket. It is up to the lower courts to decide if Title IX protects transgender students.

Watch what the cast of “Transparent” had to say about it:

