Tribeca Talks 2017: Scarlett Johansson, Kathryn Bigelow, Noah Baumbach, and Lena Dunham Join The Conversation

The leading industry creatives join a roster with Alejandro González Iñárritu and Barbra Streisand for a series of candid conversations.

The Tribeca Film Festival announced today its full slate of panels and discussions with industry leaders for the 16th annual festival.

Under the Tribeca Talks banner, the festival presents a talent-filled roster in discussion with leading creative voices across the entertainment industry. That includes conversations with big name directors such as Kathryn Bigelow, Noah Baumbach, Lena Dunham, and Jon Favreau, as well as crossovers from the music and sports industries like Common, Kobe Bryant, and Bruce Springsteen. They will be joining previously announced participants Alejandro González Iñárritu and Barbra Streisand.

Scarlett Johansson will interview Jon Favreau as part of the Directors Series, and Dustin Hoffman will do the same with Noah Baumbach. The Storytellers Series will feature “Girls” creator Lena Dunham in conversation with longtime collaborator Jenni Konner, as well as a discussion between old friends Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks. The series also features three free master classes in cinematography, as well as production, costume, and sound design.

“It is an incredible privilege to get a glimpse into the creative process of some of the most brilliant figures in film, music, and culture – and one of my favorite parts of the festival experience,” said Tribeca’s Paula Weinstein.

Check out the full line-up below:

Tribeca Talks: Directors Series

Jon Favreau with Scarlett Johansson

Filmmaker Jon Favreau will talk to actress Scarlett Johansson about his distinguished and diverse career as a director, successful across both indie and blockbuster franchises, ranging from the indie hit “Swingers,” the blockbuster “Iron Man” series, and his live action “The Jungle Book.”

Alejandro González Iñárritu

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu will talk about his beautifully varied work on films such as “Amores Perros,” “21 Grams,” “Biutiful,” “Babel,” and most recently, “The Revenant.”

Noah Baumbach with Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman will speak with director and writer Noah Baumbach about his career, which includes his Academy Award-nominated film “The Squid and the Whale” and “Frances Ha.”

Tribeca Talks: Virtual Reality

Kathryn Bigelow and Imraan Ismail – The Protectors

At a special VR premiere, Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow and co-creator Imraan Ismail discuss their collaboration on Virtual Reality documentary, “The Protectors: A Walk in the Ranger’s Shoes.” The experience, from National Geographic, Here Be Dragons, Annapurna Pictures, and African Parks chronicles a day in the life of the rangers in Garamba National Park.

Tribeca Talks: Storytellers

Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane with Michael Strahan

Basketball great Kobe Bryant collaborated with animator Glen Keane on an animated short film that explores what it is like to say goodbye to something you love. In an onstage conversation led by Michael Strahan, Bryant and Keane focus on what it is like to step out of your lane.

Common with Nelson George

Director/screenwriter Nelson George joins Academy Award winner Common to discuss composing music for film. The conversation will begin with a screening of “Letter to the Free,” followed by a conversation with Nelson George and a live performance by Common.

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner

Dunham will discuss “Girls,” the industry, and the highs and lows of their careers with her longtime collaborator and “Girls” show runner.

Bruce Springsteen with Tom Hanks

The musician sits down with celebrated actor and longtime friend Tom Hanks to discuss Springsteen’s unique place in American musical history and look forward to the future.

Barbra Streisand with Robert Rodriguez

The legendary performer, director, and EGOT winner will discuss her unparalleled career with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.

Tribeca Talks: Master Class (Free events)

Dolby: Image and Sound Master Class with Imogen Heap

The new animated short film “Escape” utilizes new imaging and sound technologies, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, to present a euphoric vision of the future. Composer/sound designer Imogen Heap, directors Limbert Fabian and Brandon Oldenburg, and other members of the film’s creative team discuss the new audio technologies.

Production and Costume Design Master Class

Kristi Zea, production designer for directors such as Martin Scorsese and Jonathan Demme, sits down with a prominent costume designer for a conversation about creating the overall look and feel of film.

Cinematography Master Class

A master class with acclaimed cinematographer Ellen Kuras, frequent collaborator of Michel Gondry and Spike Lee. Academy Award-nominated for her directorial debut documentary film, “The Betrayal – Nerakhoon,” she will offer tips and provide examples from her work on films including “Blow” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

Tribeca Talks: Podcasts

Live from The Tribeca Film Festival: Slate’s Represent

Slate’s Represent is a space for discussion about culture created by women, people of color, and those in the LGBTQ community. Host Aisha Harris dives deep into conversations with critics about the latest pop cultural news, and filmmakers in the industry about what they do and how they do it.

Live from The Tribeca Film Festival: Slate’s Trumpcast

Host Jacob Weisberg is joined by Slate Chief Political Correspondent Jamelle Bouie, author Virginia Heffernan, and more for a frank conversation on the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast! Live

Acclaimed comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried and cohost Frank Santopadre are joined by special celebrity guests for a live recording of the podcast the Village Voice named 2015’s “Best Podcast of the Year.”

The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival will take place in New York City, April 19-30.

