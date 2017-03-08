‘Trophy’ Exclusive Clip: SXSW Documentary Investigates the Business of Big-Game Hunting

Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau's film will screen at SXSW Friday.

“Trophy” first premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival back in January. Now, the documentary directed by Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau will be screening at South by Southwest.

READ MORE: ‘Trophy’ Review: This Big-Game Hunting Exposé is Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful, and Appalling — Sundance 2017

Here’s the official description of the film: “Endangered African species like elephants, rhinos, and lions march closer to extinction each year. Their devastating decline is fueled by a global desire to consume and collect these majestic animals.”Trophy” investigates the powerhouse businesses of big game hunting, breeding, and wildlife conservation.”

“Surely we want our world to survive,” says one of the subjects in the film, John Hume, a rhino breeder whose life’s mission is to save the rhino from extinction. “Surely we want our world to be a better place.”

READ MORE: The Orchard and CNN Acquire Documentary ‘Trophy’ — Sundance 2017

The Orchard and CNN Films have the North American rights to “Trophy.” The Orchard has all North American rights except broadcast, which will be handled by CNN.

“Trophy” will be screening this Friday at SXSW. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.