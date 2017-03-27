‘True Detective’ Season 3 Might Happen After All — and David Milch Is Helping

The "Deadwood" creator is collaborating with Nic Pizzolatto on new episodes.

“True Detective” might not be done after all. Nearly two years after concluding its second season, which was received much less favorably than its first, HBO’s anthology series is showing signs of life. Entertainment Weekly reports that creator Nic Pizzolatto has written at least two episodes for a potential third season; even more exciting, David Milch — late of “Deadwood” and “NYPD Blue” — is going to be working with him.

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Wouldn’t Hesitate’ to Return to ‘True Detective’ Season 3

Much remains up in the air, however. “True Detective” has yet to receive the greenlight for a third season, and Milch isn’t expected to be showrunner for this next go-round — his collaboration with Pizzolato will largely entail writing together. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starred in the first season, while Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn and Taylor Kitsch headlined the second (which, real talk, was pretty solid).

READ MORE: ‘True Detective’ Season 3: HBO Says, ‘It Is Not Dead’

“Nic and HBO are open to another season,” said Casey Bloys, HBO’s head of programming, last July. “I don’t think Nic has a take and he’s working on some other projects. We’re open to somebody else writing it and Nic supervising it. It’s a valuable franchise, it’s not dead, we just don’t have a take for a third season yet.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.