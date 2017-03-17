Trumpcare Backlash: ’The Circus’ Goes Inside the CBO for Hilarious Waiting Game — Watch

Showtime’s real-time political documentary returns on Sunday to cover Trump’s first 100 days

“The Circus” is back in town to take a look at the elephants.

Showtime brings back its real-time political documentary series on Sunday, March 19 with “The Circus: Inside the Biggest Story on Earth,” which will delve into President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. Authors Mark Halperin and John Heilemann are back as hosts, with the original third host Mark McKinnon returning as an occasional guest host.

In the first episode back, titled “Shocking But Not Surprising,” details of the Republican healthcare bill — the American Health Care Act, aka Trumpcare — have just been revealed. Halperin and McKinnon are on a mission to get ahold of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to see why it’s taking them so long to weigh in. The CBO is a non-partisan wing of the government that is responsible for making cost projections for proposed legislation.

Halperin and McKinnon can’t make it through to the CBO on the phone, so they decide on a ballsy move: “walk into a government building without an appointment.” It works to a lesser extent, and they’re not thrown out, but how they fill their time might not be seen as very productive (but it is pretty hilarious). Take a look:

The episode will also feature behind-the-scenes footage on Air Force One as it follows Trump crossing the country to get support for the healthcare bill. Meanwhile McKinnon is in Washington to speak to Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, two conservative opponents of Trumpcare.

“The Circus: Inside the Biggest Story on Earth” returns Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. on Showtime.

