TV Land Is ‘Throwing Shade’ At Unpaid Maternity Leave – Watch

Women are having to set up Kickstarters to pay for maternity leave — Happy International Women’s Day!

Last night’s episode of TV Land’s “Throwing Shade” jumped politically from the likes of Mike Huckabee to crowdfunded breast milk fro-yo. In a sketch detailing the absurdity of paid maternity not being considered a right for women, Erin and Bryan have created their own crowdfunding methods for having a baby. Because, as Erin warns, in this day and age having a baby means that “not only do you have to deal with morning sickness, now you have to learn iMovie.”

“Throwing Shade’s” Bryan Safi and Erin Gibson’s partnership goes way back to their early days of writing for the Current TV comedy news show “Infomania.” After the death of said comedy news show, the two brought their chemistry into the more personal realm of a podcast pertinent to their specific issues. With its podcast roots, and a subsequent series produced by Funny or Die, “Throwing Shade” has existed and continues to exist in all manners of the media.

Pop culture and topical current events get skewered through Erin and Bryan’s new television format, with the newfound aid of satirical sketch comedy calling back to their early days at UCB. As indicated by the tagline of looking at what’s important in the news “regarding the ladies and gays, Erin and Bryan tackle these personal topics critically but not without its fun.

In this clip criticizing the sheer idea of having to crowdfund a baby, Erin and Bryan play mom and dad to their new baby, #BillCosbysInnocent — name courtesy of sponsors Delta Alpha Kappa.

“Throwing Shade” airs every Tuesday at 10:30 ET/PT on TV Land. Check out the sketch below.

