Congratulations to ‘Twentyfiveish,’ IndieWire’s 2016 Project of the Year

The web series about quarter-life anxieties on a weekend retreat is the latest winner of the annual title.

Readers and fans have spoken: “Twentyfiveish” is IndieWire’s Project of the Year for 2016.

From filmmaker Katie Micay and writer/producers Kyle Bown and Jacquelyn Ryan, “Twentyfiveish” is a web series following a group of friends working through professional, romantic, and social anxieties at a weekend getaway.

After running a successful crowdfunding campaign last summer, the series wrapped shooting on their initial six-episode run in December. The series stars Brendan Robinson, who, like many of the crew, recently finished up a seven-season run on the Freeform show “Pretty Little Liars.”

As Ryan told us when the film took the Project of the Month prize for September, “In a sense, ‘Twentyfiveish’ feels like a new beginning for us as we embark on a new journey after seven years on the same show together, and it’s exciting to have this creative liberty moving in a new, digital direction.”

The central cast also includes Katelyn Tarver, Ritesh Rajan, Valerie Lucas, and Benjamin Welch.

In addition to joining the ranks of former Projects of the Year, “Twentyfiveish” has earned a slot at Tribeca Film Institute’s upcoming Digital Creator’s Market.

You can catch an early glimpse of “Twentyfiveish” below:

