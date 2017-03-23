‘Twin Peaks’ Cast Reunited In First Photos, And It Looks So Eerily Good

"Some things have changed, but a lot hasn't changed. A lot is still steady the way it was," said Peggy Lipton, who played Norma.

Entertainment Weekly has released its cover shoot with the cast of “Twin Peaks” ahead of the limited series return of David Lynch’s cult classic, which will be directed by Lynch and written with original series writer Mark Frost. EW also obtained set photos and a few production stills.

In a behind the scenes video, the cast members mused on returning the project 25 years later.

“Some things have changed, but a lot hasn’t changed. A lot is still steady the way it was,” said Peggy Lipton, in her character Norma’s sea foam green waitress uniform. “Now we get to come back more grown up, with a level of wisdom that we didn’t have,” said an all grown up Sherilyn Fenn, who played femme fatale Audrey Horne in the original series.

READ MORE: ’Twin Peaks’: How David Lynch Kept Details of the Year’s Biggest Revival a Secret Even From His Own Cast

Kyle MacLachlan, one of the most recognizable actors to come out of “Twin Peaks,” plans to bring his life experience to Agent Cooper. “It’s been a number of years and so we’re all different, so you bring those world experiences with you into the creation of the character,” he said. “Cooper is similar, but there’s some things, as you would imagine after that many years, anyone is going to be slightly different. So I bring all that with me.”

MacLachlan thanked the dedicated fans for the show’s return: “It’s kind of amazing that the show is returning. I believe that the fan base of the show, which never really went away, is responsible in large part for the return.”

Check out the photos here, and the behind the scenes video here.

The first two episodes of “Twin Peaks” will premiere back to back on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.