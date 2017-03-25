‘Twin Peaks’ Mysterious Cherry Pie Billboards Appear Across the Country

David Lynch's new "Twin Peaks" debuts on Showtime on May 21.

With just under two months to go until the May 21 return of “Twin Peaks,” mysterious billboards have popped up around the country with nothing but cherry pie on them. Some billboards have a single slice of pie, while others show a full pie, but missing one slice.

The billboards have been spotted in Seattle – where the show’s original pilot, movie and new series were filmed – with additional billboard sightings in Missoula, Mont. (birthplace of David Lynch), and Philadelphia, where Lynch attended the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

What is the hidden meaning of the billboards? Fans will have to wait until the series airs to find out.

“There are probably a couple more out there, so keep your eyes peeled.. and on the road!” a blog post reads on WelcomeToTwinPeaks.com

Missoula, MONTANA!

Birthplace of David Lynch.

Home of Maddy Ferguson.

Location of this billboard.

📷 @glacierboaterhttps://t.co/OLRxcbqpES pic.twitter.com/H8Y9q7JJGm — Twin Peaks 🦉 (@ThatsOurWaldo) March 25, 2017

Earlier this month, Laura Palmer posters were posted all around Sydney, Australia. “Has Showtime’s outdoor campaign officially started?” the blog post asks.

Though David Lynch has gone on record saying that nothing about the show will be revealed until the first episode airs, a new short film recently surfaced called “A New Sunrise Over Sunset.”

The five-and-a-half minute short has absolutely nothing to do with “Twin Peaks,” but it does bring Lynch and star Kyle MacLachlan back together and throw them into quite a surreal space. The short debuted last week as a joint production between the David Lynch Foundation and Dazed Media.

