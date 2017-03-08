‘Twin Peaks’: These Laura Palmer Missing Posters Have a Hidden Message in the Hotline

Listen to the audio for Showtime's viral marketing campaign for the revival series.

“Twin Peaks” has a message for you even if you’re Down Under.

The Showtime revival series has been advertised in a number of “Missing” posters — some featuring Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) and some featuring the creepy Bob (Frank Silva). As a nod to the international reach of the original series, the posters have been popping up in Australia.

The phone number listed at the bottom is for an Australia hotline, but fortunately CNET got video of the call being made. We can hear Angelo Badalmenti’s iconic theme music at the beginning and then some backwards audio of the variety that we could hear in the Black Lodge’s Red Room.

Check out the video to hear what the hidden message is once it’s played back to front:

“Twin Peaks” picks up 25 years after the events of the original series. Very little is known about the plot, but Kyle MacLachlan is returning along with a slew of other original cast members, including Mädchen Amick, David Duchovny, Sherilyn Fenn, Miguel Ferrer, Sheryl Lee, Peggy Lipton, Harry Dean Stanton, Russ Tamblyn, Alicia Witt and Grace Zabriskie. All 18 episodes have been directed by David Lynch, who co-wrote the series with Mark Frost.

The first two episodes will premiere back to back on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m.

