‘Twin Peaks’: Hear Sheryl Lee Bring ‘The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer’ To Life In New Clips

David Lynch's daughter wrote a prequel novel for 'Twin Peaks' in the '90s, and you can finally listen to it on Audible on May 2.

Audible Studios has released three new clips from the audiobook edition of Jennifer Lynch‘s “The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer,” which was originally published in 1990 as a spin-off of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” television series. Sheryl Lee, who played the character in the series, returns to perform as Laura.

The three clips introduce the character of Laura Palmer at age 12, seemingly innocent enough, as she eagerly writes in the new diary she got for her birthday. However, Laura seems to have some dark secrets, as the clips hint at the psychosexual horror to come, when she writes about more adult conversations and intense visions of a demonic presence. You know, normal Lynch stuff.

“There are some things I can’t tell anyone,” Palmer confess, voiced ominously by Lee, as if speaking directly to the reader. “I promise to tell these things to you.”

The novel explores Palmer’s life from age 12 to 17, when, as fans of “Twin Peaks” know, she is murdered, her death serving as the inciting incident for David Lynch‘s acclaimed series. These clips can be viewed as the first clues to the mystery, as well as a way to reintroduce fans to a world that has been gone for far too long.

Audible will release the audiobook on May 2, ahead of the long-awaited third season of “Twin Peaks,” which is set to premiere May 21 on Showtime. Listen to the clips below.

