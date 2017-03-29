The ‘Twin Peaks’ Theme Song Gets a ‘Seinfeld’ Makeover — Listen

The revival of David Lynch's cult classic premieres May 21 on Showtime.

With the revival of “Twin Peaks” just around the corner, fans of David Lynch’s cult classic are getting very creative online, flooding the internet with memes related to the show. Now, the series’ theme song has gotten a “Seinfeld” makeover, courtesy of musician and show aficionado Maximilian Petrosky.

Petrosky has reimagined the gloomy tune created by Angelo Badalamenti and Julee Cruise for the series and has mixed it with the signature slap bass featured during the opening of Jerry Seinfeld’s iconic show. Listen to the brilliant remix below.

Created by Lynch and Marc Frost, the original series followed an FBI agent investigating the murder of a young woman in the town of Twin Peaks. “It’s been a number of years and so we’re all different, so you bring those world experiences with you into the creation of the character,” Kyle MacLachlan, who played Agent Cooper, told EW about his character. “Cooper is similar, but there’s some things, as you would imagine after that many years, anyone is going to be slightly different. So I bring all that with me.” The “Twin Peaks” revival premieres May 21 on Showtime.

