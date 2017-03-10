‘Uncertain’ Exclusive Clip: Wild Tribeca Documentary Winner Has a Raccoon In Its House — Watch

The film explores a very strange small town in Texas.

Ewan McNicol and Anna Sandilands picked up the Tribeca Film Festival’s Albert Maysles Documentary Director Award for their wholly unique “Uncertain” back in 2015, and the wild film is finally due to hit theaters.

READ MORE: Tribeca 2015 Women Directors: Meet Anna Sandilands – ‘Uncertain’

Billed as “a visually stunning and disarmingly funny portrait of the literal and figurative troubled waters of Uncertain, Texas…a 94-resident town so tucked away ‘you’ve got to be lost to find it,'” the film follows a trio of local men all approaching the future in, well, uncertain terms.

To wit, there’s “an ex-convict obsessed with Mr. Ed, a gigantic boar he hunts in order to stay on the straight and narrow. A young idealist with big plans but few prospects looking for a bigger life. And an aging fisherman learning to let go of his youthful ways, and making peace with a fateful moment thirty years ago.” Meanwhile, the town’s giant lake is choked by a spreading aquatic weed, adding to the sense of unease and imbalance.

And there’s a raccoon who lives in someone’s house. You can meet him below, in our exclusive clip from the wholly original documentary.

READ MORE: Meet the 2015 Tribeca Filmmakers #39: Gothic Doc ‘Uncertain’ Explores Life in Small Texas Town

“Uncertain” will hit screens at the MoMA and IFP Made in NY Media Center in New York on March 10, plus limited theatrical release across the country. On March 17, the film will be released on VOD.

Watch our exclusive clip here:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.