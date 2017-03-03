‘Untold Horror’ Trailer: George Romero, John Landis and More Directors Uncover the Films They Never Made in New Documentary Series

“When there’s no more room in development hell…”

If the latest “Friday the 13th” reboot setback has taught us nothing, it’s that for every horror film made, hundreds more were doomed to die on the development vine.

A new documentary series will explore these horror films that never hit the big screen for a number of reasons ranging from an unwieldy budget, a studio losing faith and more. In “Untold Horror,” you’ll hear first-person interviews from the likes of George Romero, John Landis, Takashi Miike and more.

The series will also include recovered footage, early sketches, concept art and more materials from the unmade film’s early days. For example, Romero cites how he made “Jacaranda Joe” in a documentary style but the film was lost. Apparently, “Untold Horror” helped find it. Watch the trailer below to see what else is in store for the series:

“Untold Horror” comes from Dave Alexander, the editor-in-chief of “Rue Morgue” horror magazine and the film “24×36: A Movie About Movie Posters.” It will be directed by Robert Barrett. The series will come from the multimedia company of the same name that will produce multimedia projects about these unmade films.

Check out a poster for the series below.

There has been no studio, network or platform named in connection with “Untold Horror” so far. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

