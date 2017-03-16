‘Upscale with Prentice Penny’ Exclusive Clip: The ‘Insecure’ Showrunner Explores How to Achieve the Good Life

The unscripted series premieres March 21 on truTV.

Prentice Penny is showing us how to achieve the good life, even on a budget. The “Insecure” showrunner is the host of truTV’s new unscripted show “Upscale with Prentice Penny,” which premieres this March.

“Like so many people from working-class families, I grew up believing that a high-end lifestyle also comes with a high price tag. As I got older I learned that doesn’t have to be the case,” said the writer/producer via a statement, as reported by Variety. “With ‘Upscale,’ I want to show people that cost and quality aren’t mutually exclusive, and an elevated life can come at every price point.”

The series is a Defy Media production. Penny is the executive producer of the 30-minute show alongside Defy Media’s Chris Pollack and Jared Hoffman. Penny’s TV credits as a writer include “Brooklyn Nine,” “Happy Endings,” and “Girlfriends.”

“Upscale with Prentice Penny” premieres on Tuesday, March 21, at 10/9C on truTV. Check out the exclusive clip below.

