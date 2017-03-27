Val Kilmer Really likes Cate Blanchett and Doesn’t Care Who Knows It

The actor tweeted about her this weekend. A lot.

If you only know Val Kilmer from his movies, you don’t really know Val Kilmer. The actor, who’s played everyone from Batman to Mark Twain onscreen and onstage, has what some might describe as an eccentric streak that most recently manifested in a series of tweets about Cate Blanchett over the weekend. The two appeared in Ron Howard’s “The Missing” and, more recently, Terrence Malick’s “Song to Song”; their time together appears to have left quite an impression on him.

“Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett,” Kilmer says in the first tweet, which is accompanied by a close-up photo of part of his face. “Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate.” He then introduces a hashtag and takes on a more amorous tone: “And recently I’ve had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn’t in either of them.” Further details of said dream are not included, probably for the best.

Other salient details: Blanchett is “so real it’s almost unreal,” she once picked up a shovel in a scene they did together in such impressive fashion that Kilmer forgot his line and she’s “just as amazing in person.” Several of his tweets have since been deleted, suggesting that his admiration for the two-time Oscar winner is just too real (or off-putting) for some people.

Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate. pic.twitter.com/xSoYxRi0jh — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

She’s just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren’t-Some superstars don’t do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it’s almost unreal — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

@ValKilmerFans @Ruth_Less_Lady thank you @ValKilmerFans cause I love that she’s happily married and is a great mom. Why wouldn’t I? — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

