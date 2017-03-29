‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ Trailer: Luc Besson Is Back With The Sci-Fi Epic He Was Born to Make — Watch

The ambitious $180 million French feature wants to make action stars out of Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne. Will it work?

The way French blockbuster auteur Luc Besson tells it, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” is the film he was born to make.

The “Lucy” and “The Professional” filmmaker’s latest feature is based on the French sci-fi comics series “Valérian and Laureline,” written by Pierre Christin and illustrated by Jean-Claude Mézières. It was a childhood favorite of Besson, one that was originally distributed as two-page panels in the weekly magazine “Pilote.”

READ MORE: Why French Cinema Faces an Uncertain Future in America

Even the visionary Besson thought the story, complete with a slew of complex alien creatures and space-set locations, was impossible to make. Then technology caught up with him, allowing him to bring his beloved vision to life. But it didn’t come cheap.

The ambitious $180 million production bowed its latest trailer at this week’s CinemaCon to a mostly appreciative audience filled with theater owners and press. The film follows a pair of “spatio-temporal agents,” played by Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, who are charged with keeping the peace across the universe. When a mysterious force threatens the so-called “city of a thousand planets,” Alpha, they’re called in to help.

READ MORE: Luc Besson: ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ Is ‘Vengeance’ Against Low-Tech ‘The Fifth Element’

The newest trailer opens on a desert planet that fans of “Star Wars” will likely instantly gravitate towards, complete with a laid-back and smirking DeHaan and his partner Delevingne (in the books, a hero in her own right). Even while threatened by plenty of menacing creatures — and Besson promised lots of creatures — the spirit and tone remains light and fun, no heavy stuff here.

But once we are introduced to Alpha and its out-of-nowhere battle, things hedge towards the more dangerous, and the action ratchets way up. So does the ambition, with aliens and settings reminiscent of “Avatar” and space-set action that should enthrall “Valerian” fans and sci-fi lovers alike. Earlier this week, Besson told a group of journalists that he could easily assemble a whole new trailer without duplicating a shot — but what’s on the table already is certainly bold enough.

Check out the film’s newest trailer below.

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” opens July 21 in theaters nationwide.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.