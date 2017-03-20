Variety’s Power of Women Event to Honor Jessica Chastain, Blake Lively, Gayle King and More

The event will take place April April 21, and will be hosted by "SNL" star Vanessa Bayer.

This year, Variety Magazine’s Power of Women: New York event will honor actresses Jessica Chastain, Blake Lively and Audra McDonald, as well as former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, TV host Gayle King, and media executive Shari Redstone. These “Lifetime Impact” honorees are being recognized for their philanthropy work.

The star of “The Zookeeper’s Wife” is being honored for her work in support of Planned Parenthood. Lively, who stars in the upcoming thriller “All I See Is You,” is being recognized for her support of the Child Rescue Coalition, an organization that helps track down child pornographers and abusers and works with children in harm. Tony Award-winning actress Audra McDonald will be celebrated for her humanitarian work in favor of Covenant House, an organization that provides shelter, food, immediate crisis care, and other services to homeless and runaway youth.

Clinton, who is the Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation, is being recognized for her work for Alliance for A Healthier Generation, an organization that works with schools, companies, community organizations, healthcare professionals and families to reduce the prevalence of childhood obesity. The co-host of “CBS This Morning” and Editor at Large at “O, The Oprah Magazine,” is being celebrated for her work with her SEO Charity and her support of The Bowery Mission, which provides food, shelter and medical care for homeless people in New York City.

And Redstone, who is the Vice Chair of CBS and Viacom; and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Advancit Capital, is being honored Legal Services Corporation, which provides funding for civil legal aid for low-income Americans.

“In its fourth year, we are thrilled to be honoring these outstanding women at our annual Power of Women: New York luncheon,” said Michelle Sobrino, Group Publisher/Chief Revenue Officer of Variety. “At the heart of New York City is a vibrant community of strong women in entertainment, media and politics whose commitment to philanthropy is inspirational. We are delighted to be celebrating these women along with the women profiled in our annual New York Women’s Impact List with our partners at Lifetime.”

The event will be held at New York’s Cipriani Midtown, April 21. The luncheon will be hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Vanessa Bayer.

