‘Veep’ Season 6 Trailer: Post-Presidency Life Is Just Like the Old Days, Except Worse in Every Conceivable Way — Watch

The show returns next month.

What will “Veep” be like now that the actual political landscape is far more ridiculous than anything that’s ever happened on HBO’s acclaimed comedy? We’ll find out next month, when the show returns for its sixth season. Watch the new trailer below.

READ MORE: ‘Veep’ Season 6 Teaser: Selina Meyer Compares Being an Ex-President to ‘Being a Man’s Nipple’ — Watch

“This last year has been fun,” former President Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) says at it opens, though it’s unclear whether she’s trying to convince herself or the interviewer she’s speaking to or herself. Now that she’s returned to civilian life, one of Selina’s senior advisors says it’s “just like the good old days, except shittier in every conceivable way.” Sounds about right.

READ MORE: ‘Veep’: Selina Meyer Tells People to Vote or You’ll Be ‘Giving Your Power to Someone Else’ – Watch

In addition to Louis-Dreyfus — who’s won five consecutive Emmy Awards for her performance — Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson will all be returning as well. Season six of “Veep” premieres on April 16.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.